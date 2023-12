TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattled rural Tooele County at 10:56 a.m. Saturday.

The event took place 1.3 miles beneath the surface in an area about 3.34 miles east of Stockton, according to information from the University of Utah Seismic Stations. Stockton has an estimated population of 624 (2021).

No accounts of damages or injury have been reported as a result of the minor quake.