Small plane crashes at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crashed at the Provo Airport late Monday morning, officials have confirmed.

Cpt. Sam Armstrong, Provo Fire Department, said he could confirm the crash was reported at 11:37 a.m., and the initial report from an iPhone crash alert.

No smoke or flames were reported at the crash site, on a taxiway, Armstrong said.

Asked if anyone was injured, Armstrong told Gephardt Daily he knew but could not share the information at the time of the call, about 1:45 a.m.

