Small plane crashes in Cache County after hitting power pole

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crashed in Cache County after hitting a power pole early Monday evening.

“Just after 6:15 p.m., the Cache County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a small plane crash at 11481 N. 2000 East in Cache County,” said a news release. “Dispatch informed responding deputies the plane had struck a power pole and was nose down in a bush.”

The pilot, Lynn Goodsell, and his passenger reported no serious injuries and were both able to exit the damaged plane.

Goodsell told the investigating deputy that he was attempting to land in a field and had flown over to ensure it was clear to land.

“Lynn attempted to turn back to land when the wing of the aircraft, a small Kitfox plane, struck the power pole and caused the plane to nose dive into the ground,” the news release said.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash and Rocky Mountain Power was notified to aid in repairing the damaged power pole, the news release said.