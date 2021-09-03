Small plane crashes near Hurricane airport

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crashed near Hurricane airport in southern Utah Friday morning.

“At 11:24 a.m., dispatch received a report of an airplane crash just south of the Hurricane airport,” said a news release from Hurricane City Police Department.

“Officers located the plane with the pilot, and only occupant, standing outside the plane and did not appear to be injured.”

The pilot, a 70-year-old man from Colorado, was checked by paramedics and was indeed uninjured, police said.

The crash is still under investigation but is believed to be due to an error by the pilot, police added.