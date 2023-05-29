Small plane crashes near South Valley Regional Airport; no injuries reported

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane went down Monday morning just west of South Valley Regional Airport, in West Jordan.

“At approximately 10:54 a.m., a Piper Archer made an emergency landing shortly after take off,” says a message issued by the Salt Lake City International Airport, which reports on issues at several smaller local airports. “No injuries are reported and it has not impacted airport operations.”

Cpt. Blaine Marshall, West Jordan Fire Department, said two occupants were on the plane, “and both were able to walk away.”

The plane landed in a soccer field area of a park, Marshall said. No one was on the field.

“A few were enjoying the park, but no one was in the route of the plane.”

The plane landed bottom down, and slid approximately 100 yards, Marshall said.

“There was not too much damage. Just some grass.”

Marshall said he did not know why the small plane went down, and the National Transportation Safety Board will handle the investigation.