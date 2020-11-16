Small plane crashes north of Newton in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crashed north of Netwon in Cache County Sunday afternoon.

Station 50, Squad 50 and Battalion 3A responded to an aircraft alert incident north of Newton at 3:36 p.m., said a news release from Newton Fire Department.

“A small plane reportedly experienced an engine malfunction, forcing it to land without power near Newton Reservoir,” the news release said. “The occupants were able to exit the aircraft and were not injured.”

The plane had minor damage to its propeller, but no fuel or fluids were leaking from the aircraft. Battalion 3A and Station 50 personnel remained on scene until law enforcement arrived, the news release said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gepahrdt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.