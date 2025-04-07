Small plane leaves St. George, skids into water near Oregon airport; 5 on board hospitalized

NORTH BEND, Oregon, April 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A small, private plane that left St. George Regional Airport at 5:07 a.m. Monday skidded off the runway of an Oregon airport and into water a little more than two hours later.

“The aircraft is located in the water approximately 100 feet off the northeast end of Runway 05/23,” a social media post from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport says.

“Four passengers and one crew member have been transported to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.”

The plane touched down at 6:12 a.m. before losing control, the release says.

Emergency response teams responding included OTH Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting crews, Coos Bay and North Bend Fire Departments, North Bend Police Department, and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

“The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been alerted to the incident and has authorized the removal of the small aircraft from the water. A local salvage company has been secured to assist. More updates will be provided as they become available.”