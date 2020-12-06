Small plane makes emergency landing on I-80 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday evening on eastbound Interstate 80 in Summit County.

According to a tweet from Utah Department of Transportation, the plane landed safely a little after 6 p.m. at milepost 142, near Jeremy Ranch.

Lt. Colton Freckleton, with the Utah Highway Patrol, said it isn’t known yet what caused the emergency landing.

Two people were in the aircraft and were not injured.

The plane landed in the middle of the lanes on I-80, and the occupants were able to move it to the shoulder of the road, so all lanes are clear, Freckleton said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.