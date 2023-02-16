Small quake rattles Box Elder County near bird refuge

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An area southwest of Corinne in Box Elder County was rattled by an earthquake early Thursday morning.

The spot has had several small earthquakes over recent days, but this one was a little larger, at 3.2 magnitude.

The small quake hit at 2:07 a.m., according to the . It happened at a depth of about 4.5 miles.

The area, near the Bear River Migratory Bid Refuge, is sparsely populated. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 54 people had reported feeling the quake, which likely also ruffled some feathers.

Anyone who felt it can report it to the U.S. Geological survey by clicking here.