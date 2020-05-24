Small-scale groundbreaking held for Layton Utah Temple

LAYTON, Utah, May 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A small-scale groundbreaking has been held by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to mark the groundbreaking of the Layton Utah Temple.

LDS Church spokesperson Irene Caso said: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to limit public gatherings, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints determined a traditional groundbreaking for the Layton Utah Temple, with invited guests, was not prudent. The First Presidency assigned the Utah Area Presidency to conduct a small-scale groundbreaking, held Saturday, May 23, so that construction could proceed.”

Latter-day Saints and friends are invited to view a recording of the proceedings that will be made available online next week at Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Layton Temple, first announced in April 2018 by President Russell M. Nelson, will be built at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane. Plans call for a three-story temple of more than 87,000 square feet.