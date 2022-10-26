Smithfield man arrested after Idaho hit-and-run

SMITHFIELD, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Smithfield man has been arrested on a warrant out of Franklin County, Idaho after allegedly striking a bicyclist with his car, then leaving the scene.

Christopher James Ward, 33, was booked into the Cache County jail in connection with the Oct. 16 accident, says a statement issued by the Idaho State Police.

Police “responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of South State Street and East 4800 South in Franklin County,” the statement says.

“Responding troopers located a 25-year-old bicyclist who was seriously injured and was airlifted for medical attention. Based on the investigation, troopers believed a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta sustained extensive front-end damage when it struck the bicyclist before fleeing the area. ISP requested public assistance to identify and locate the Jetta.”

Tips came in that led police to Ward.

“Working with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Ward,” the ISP statement says.

“This morning, the Smithfield Police Department arrested Ward on his outstanding warrant for felony leaving the scene of an injury crash and felony concealment of evidence.

“Ward is currently in the Cache County Jail (Utah) where he awaits extradition to Idaho. His vehicle has been seized and returned to Idaho.”

The bicyclist was transferred to a hospital in Utah, where he remains in critical condition, the statement says.