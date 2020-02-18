Smithfield man faces multiple charges after drugs found in car

SMITHFIELD, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Smithfield man is facing multiple charges after multiple different types of drugs were found in his vehicle.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Cache County said Tanner Jordan Mitton, 25, is facing charges of:

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony

Failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Eight counts charges of obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Driving with a measurable controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a suspended/revoked license, a class B misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

On Feb. 8, the arresting officer was in the Smithfield area when he observed a red Volkswagen Jetta parked on 400 North and approximately 200 West.

The arresting officer wrote in the statement that he recognized the man in the vehicle, who had a shaved head, as Mitton. He had received information that Mitton was wanted by law enforcement and that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

As the officer began making a U-turn, the Jetta pulled away from the curb and proceeded eastbound on 400 North, then immediately turned right on 100 West southbound, then turned westbound on approximately 350 North, then northbound on 200 West.

The officer, who had followed, then saw Mitton walking up a driveway of a home in the area of 400 N. 200 West. By that time, the officer had had dispatch confirm a warrant was active and Mitton’s driver’s license status was suspended.

When contact was made with Mitton in the driveway, he became confrontational immediately, the arresting officer said.

“I applied for a search warrant that was approved for this vehicle,” the statement said. “During an inventory and search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia such as needles, aluminum foil, plastic packages with residue and two electronic scales were obtained. Also located were two sandwich-sized plastic bags with a green leafy substance, later tested to be marijuana. Aluminum foil with a black tar like substance was located and a clear baggy with a fine white powder was located as well. This later would return positive for cocaine.”

Mitton allegedly admitted that he had been using, however, he would not admit exactly what. A search warrant was requested and approved for Mitton’s urine and blood. A presumptive urine analysis test showed positive for THC, methamphetamine, amphetamine, heroin, PCP, also known as angel dust, and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Multiple cellphones, laptops, a hard drive, a PayPal card swiping device and printer were also located in the vehicle.

Mitton is also a registered sex offender and is required to register the vehicles that he drives, the statement said. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had not added the red Volkswagen Jetta to his registry. Mitton was also not able to provide any valid insurance information on the vehicle.

A warrant was applied for and approved for Mitton to provide all the necessary pass codes to his three laptops and five cellphones. “The warrant was provided to Mitton to read over and when we asked him to provide those codes, he laughed at us and told us to ‘f— off.'”

Mitton was transported to Cache County Jail with his bail set at $38,740.