Smithfield Police: Man charged after assault of girl captured on video

SMITHFIELD, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Smithfield Police officials have arrested a man on two first-degree felony charges after they say the attack of a child was captured on video.

Alexander Caleb Perkins, 37, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of child kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The kidnapping charge was for restraining her and preventing her from leaving.

Perkins is known to the family, but is not a relative.

A probable cause statement by an officer of the Smithfield Police Department states that on Monday of this week, Perkins was in a local residence when he grabbed the 10-year-old victim and threw her on a couch, held her down and assaulted her twice, the statement says.

The girl tried to escape, and Perkins grabbed her, bit her and continued to touch her, the statement says.

“The victim then frantically tries to run away and Alex lunges for her but does not grab her,” it says. “Alex then prevents the victim from going upstairs. The victim’s brother suggests he and Alex leave to ride an ATV/razor.”

The brother then went upstairs, and the girl tried to race after him, the statement says. Perkins allegedly grabbed her and held her again before releasing her.

“This incident was recorded on a home camera and kept as evidence,” the police statement says.

Afterward, the girl told her parents what had happened, and they summoned police. Perkins was arrested without incident. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

Perkins is scheduled for arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court on Thursday. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.