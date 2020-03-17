Smith’s Food and Drug reserves shopping hours for senior citizens

UTAH, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Smith’s Food and Drug Stores will dedicate the first hour of shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. solely to the needs of senior citizens, starting Wednesday and until further notice.

“This group is the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus,” said a news release from Smith’s.

Each store will have staff on hand to help those that need special accommodations, the news release said. For all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. until further notice. In addition, Smith’s is evaluating extending pharmacy hours to open earlier for seniors.

“Smith’s wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide allocated hours for seniors.”

In addition to exclusive shopping hours for seniors, Smith’s is waiving the pick-up fee at the point of transaction, for online orders received curbside for customers whose verified age is 60 or older through April 18. Smith’s will continue to evaluate the situation to see if the fee waiver should be extended.

Lee’s Marketplace is also offering over-the-phone grocery ordering with free curbside pickup to seniors so they don’t have to enter the store.

Please call the following numbers to talk with a personal shopper to arrange the picking of needed items from Lee’s Marketplace.

North Salt Lake 385-322-5337

Heber 435-654-2352

Logan 435-755-5100

North Ogden 801-782-7800

Smithfield 435-563-6251