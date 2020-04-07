Smith’s Food and Drug to limit customers to 50% of store capacity

Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kroger has announced the adoption of customer capacity limits to further encourage physical distancing in Smith’s Food and Drug stores.

Beginning Tuesday, the retailer will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store, said a news release from Kroger.

“During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations.

Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.

“By leveraging QueVision, our technology system that uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, we will be able to more efficiently support our new capacity limits, creating a safer environment for our customers and associates,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer.

Kroger’s new customer capacity limits joins other measures the retailer has established over the last few weeks to promote physical distancing, including the addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals and airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness.

Kroger and its affiliates have also recently implemented the following protective and preventive measures:

Protective face masks and gloves for associates

Kroger is encouraging associates to wear protective masks and gloves. The retailer has ordered masks for associates nationwide, with supply starting to arrive in select regions and the anticipation of all locations having supply by the end of this week.

Associate wellness checks

Kroger is asking associates to closely monitor their health and take their temperature at home prior to coming to work. If they experience symptoms, including a fever, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider and stay home.

Associates self-isolating or experiencing symptoms as verified by an health care professional are eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks.

The retailer started testing temperature checks in its distribution centers several weeks ago and is beginning to expand associate temperature checks to stores.

Piloting one-way aisles in select markets

Kroger has started to test one-way aisles in select markets to determine its effectiveness as a measure to further support physical distancing.

Waived prescription delivery fees

Pharmacies are temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier. To learn more about the options and availability, customers should contact their local pharmacy location.

Reduced holiday hours

Smith’s Food and Drug stores will close early on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide associates with more time to rest and be with their families. Holiday operating hours will vary by location and market.