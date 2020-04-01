Smith’s Food and Drug will pay frontline workers $2 per hour ‘hero bonus’

Hero Bonus Announcement | The Kroger Co. Over the past weeks, our associates across the country have shown us the true meaning of the word hero, working tirelessly to make sure Americans have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials. To recognize their hard work…and the work to come, we’re providing a Hero Bonus – a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay to hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates for the next three weeks. “There is something incredible about the Kroger family of companies. We are there for each other, and we care deeply about our customers, communities and each other.” – Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. Hear more from him in this video and in today’s announcement: http://ir.kroger.com/News Posted by Smith's Food and Drug Stores on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

UTAH, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Smith’s Food and Drug announced it will offer $2 extra per hour to front line workers as a “hero bonus.”

“Over the past weeks, our associates across the country have shown us the true meaning of the word hero, working tirelessly to make sure Americans have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials,” said a Facebook post from Smith’s.

“To recognize their hard work, and the work to come, we’re providing a Hero Bonus; a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay to hourly front line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates for the next three weeks.”

Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer, said in a video to associates:

Hello everyone. Over these past few weeks our associates from across the country have shown us the true meaning of the word hero. I’ve received countless letters from customers thanking you for your amazing dedication. You have been nothing short of extraordinary. Recently we announced an appreciation bonus. It’s really our first thank you for everything you’ve done in the face of this unprecedented crisis. To further acknowledge your hard work, and the work to come, we are offering a hero bonus to hourly, front line associates. This bonus will be for every hour you work between March 29 and April 18.

This will be paid on a weekly basis and will equate to a $2 per hour premium above your standard hourly wage. No one knew what this crisis would look like or how quickly we would need to adapt to really what has become our new normal. Yet day after day you continue to do everything you can to ensure our customers have the products they need, while doing your best to keep our customers, and each other, safe.

We will continue to work tirelessly to support you and your families during this difficult time. We care about your physical, your financial and most importantly your emotional well-being, as we continue to improve our safety measures, and benefits, to support you.

There is something incredible about the Kroger family of companies. We are there for each other, we care so deeply about our customers, our communities, and each other, and we all feel this now, more than ever. I am so incredibly proud of each and every one of you. I hope you know the tremendous impact you are making every day. I know I speak for everyone when I say, thank you for being a hero. Together, we are the best.