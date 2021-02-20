Smoke from fire in hopper causes evacuation of Salt Lake City business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a report of a fire and heavy smoke in a commercial building Friday afternoon.

The location, at 1020 S. 500 West, is the site of a business that manufactures composites for use in a variety of industries.

Capt. Tony Stowe, with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, said the fire, reported at about 1:30 p.m., was actually in a hopper, containing fibers and plastic materials, that was outside of the factory.

The smoke, though, billowed into the building and filled a large work area, which is why the building was evacuated and a second alarm was called, Stowe told Gephardt Daily.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire in the hopper and set to work ventilating the building.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.