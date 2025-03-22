Smokehouse blaze draws fire trucks in Washington County

VIRGIN, Utah, March 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A smokehouse was likely a total loss after it caught fire, drawing at least six Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue units, including four fire trucks.

Crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon, finding it “significantly involved,” says a Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue news release.

“Crews quickly initiated fire attack operations to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

“The building was being used for smoking meat at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Responding units included Engine 43, Engine 49, Engine 41, Engine 42, Medic 42, Deputy Chief 42, Battalion Chief 43, as well as personnel from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a ranger from the Bureau of Land Management.

The provided photos show roof the was lost, and any meat on premises was more than over-cooked.