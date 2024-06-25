Smoker unit sparks north Orem fire burning structure, car, camper trailer

OREM, Utah, June 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem firefighters and crews from multiple nearby agencies were called to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

The call came to dispatch at 5:15 a.m., a statement from the department says. They responded to a fourplex in the general area of 200 West and 1000 North, and found smoke and flames visible from the back of the residence.

“The fire started outside the structure in a smoker, which then caused a camper trailer and car to ignite,” the Orem Fire statement says. “The fire eventually made its way into the attic space.”

Four tenants self-evacuated, and were outside when crews arrived.

“No personal injuries were reported,” the statement says.

“Three dogs were saved, one cat was lost. Red Cross has been notified and actively working to give aid to the tenants.”

Other fire fighting agencies that responded were from Pleasant Grove, American Fork and Provo.