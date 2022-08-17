Smothers Brothers book October dates at Rose Wagner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Smothers Brothers will be performing again after a 12 year hiatus, and they will play Salt Lake City Oct. 21-23.

The legendary comedy duo had its own show, “The Smother’s Brothers Comedy Hour,” from 1967 to 1969, when CBS abruptly canceled the show due to its controversial, left-leaning material.

Brothers Tom, now 85, and Dick, 83, toured together for decades, playing folk music on guitar (Tom) and bass (Dick).

The music was frequently interrupted with fantastic fibs from Tom, sensible responses from straight-man Dick, and sibling rivalry and sly social commentary.

The brothers will share their memories in a performance called “An Evening with the Smothers Brothers,” to be presented at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. l9 online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and in person at the Eccles Theater Box Office (Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.). Shows will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.

The booking seems to be a stand-alone event, but Smothers Brothers plan a limited tour starting in January, with stops in California, Arizona and Florida.