Snow, cold temps bring taste of winter to Utah; High Wind Advisory issued Sunday into Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An early touch of winter crept into Utah overnight bringing cold temperatures and more than a dusting of snow to both the Salt Lake Valley and northern Wasatch Front.

Residents of the benches reported about a half-inch of snow about 7 a.m. while folks in West Jordan reported a quarter inch.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a statement at 7:25 a.m. Sunday saying heavier bands of snow were moving from Davis into Salt Lake County and to “look for a couple of inches of snow on grassy surfaces, with mostly wet roadways through 10 a.m.”

In addition to the snow and an overnight low of 32 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory for the northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valleys with winds expected to reach 15 to 25 mph around 6 p.m. Sunday and lasting until noon Monday.

The daytime temps Sunday will reach just 40 degrees with teeth-chattering lows and deep freeze expected overnight into Monday hitting the low to mid 20s.

The NWS says the winds will taper off early Monday afternoon, although the chilly temperatures will stick around. The daytime high Monday will be a lowly 39 degrees under partly cloudy skies with the high Tuesday around 47.

Temps are expected to rebound Wednesday with highs the rest of the week reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The National Weather Service’s High Wind Advisory is as a follows:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY EVENING TO NOON MDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph expected.

* WHERE…Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valleys,

specifically near canyon mouths

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A

few power outages are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind

speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected.

Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden

gusty cross winds which can make driving

difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Listen to NOAA Weather Radio

or your local media for the latest updates on this situation.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.