Snow College employee dead after incident at off-campus student housing

EPHRAIM, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Snow College employee died in an off-campus student housing unit early Tuesday morning, an Ephraim City Police statement says.

“The individual was not a student but has worked as an employee with the college,” it says. “We have notified family members and are conducting a thorough investigation.

“The family has asked that the deceased’s name not been released at this time. Please give the family privacy and time to grieve their loss.”

Foul play is not suspected, the police news release says, “and there is no current danger to the community or the students and faculty of Snow College.

“Our sympathy and condolences go out to the family as they deal with this difficult time. No further information will be released at this time.”