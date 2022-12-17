Snow, friend or foe

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police posted their ambivalent feelings about snow.

“Believe it or not, TVPD has several reasons to be thankful for the snow,” according to a social media lament. “The recent snowstorms assisted in the apprehension of two suspects:

“One attempted to flee from a stolen vehicle; the other broke into a home. Both left fresh tracks in the snow that led officers right to them, and both were taken safely into custody.

“On the other hand, we have seen several traffic accidents. Please remember to slow down, leave plenty of space between vehicles, clear your windshield, use proper winter tires, and know yours and your vehicle’s limitations as it relates to driving in the snow.

Check out, says the department, the safe winter driving tips here: https://zerofatalities.com/all-drivers/