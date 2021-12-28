Snow squall warning issued for parts of northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A snow squall warning was issued at 4 p.m. Monday in multiple counties in northern Utah.

A National Weather Service map showed the worst risk was in Box Elder, Weber and Davis Counties. Additional counties listed in a written warning were Morgan and Cache.

Cities at risk were listed as Ogden, Layton, Brigham City, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hooper, South Weber, Perry, Wellsville, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Uintah and Mantua.

“HAZARD…Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph,” the NWS alert says. “Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Rapid snow accumulation on area roadways resulting in dangerous travel.”

Highways impacted are said to include Interstate 15 between miles markers 320 and 353, and Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 100.

“Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location,” the advisory suggests. “If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.

“Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.”

As of 5 p.m., the squall area had moved south to include Tooele County. For the most current updates, click here.