Snowbird, Alta delay opening times due to heavy snow

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowbird and Alta ski resorts are delaying opening Friday morning due to heavy snow.

Both resorts received approximately 2 feet of snow overnight.

A tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 9 a.m. said that SR-210 has reopened after being closed for avalanche mitigation. “Please expect high traffic volumes and potential delays,” the tweet said.

A follow-up tweet said: “LCC travelers, showers continue thru the day with an additional 4-8 inches road snow possible in upper canyon, 2-4 inches lower canyon. Be prepared for ALL conditions.”

A tweet from Snowbird at 9 a.m. said the resort is “expecting a delayed opening as we perform avalanche mitigation and get staff up the road once it reopens. There is no current ETA on lift openings.”

Alta resort tweeted: “Traffic is moving very slowly. Alta’s opening is still delayed until at least 11 a.m.”

An interlodge was put in place for Alta Thursday night and is still in effect. “An interlodge event is when snow levels are so great and avalanche danger is so extreme that patrons and employees are confined to resort buildings while avalanche work is being done,” officials said.

Delays are also likely in Big Cottonwood Canyon. “#SR190 travelers — keep in mind, our plows get stuck in the same traffic as you. Consider taking the @rideuta ski bus or heading up in the afternoon to beat congestion. Road conditions are slushy in lower & snowy up top, #TractionLaw remains in effect.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.