Snowbird resort opens for summer activities

SNOWBIRD, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowbird resort opened for summer operations Saturday, with attendance limits and extensive safety protocols in place for summer activities, hotels and dining.

Amenities at all properties will be limited, said a news release from the resort, but as Snowbird proceeds through a planned phased-opening, additional activities and restaurants will be made available to guests.

“As we plan for these openings the health and safety of our guests and employees are guiding all decisions for the summer season,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “Welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to safely provide outdoor recreation to all that have missed spending time in the mountains. The entire Snowbird team is ready, and we can’t wait.”

New Safety Measures at Snowbird

Snowbird is committed to maintaining operations responsibly and has developed additional safety policies in response to COVID-19, the news release said. The policies were created according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Salt Lake County Health Department and the State of Utah.

For further details on health and safety measures at Snowbird, click here.

Summer Hiking and Family Activities

Beginning on Saturday, June 13, the Aerial Tram, Alpine Slide, Mountain Coaster and Chickadee chairlift will be operating. Summer activities will be offered in designated 2-hour time windows for usage; 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Aerial Tram rides to Hidden Peak will be limited to 25 passengers and each Tram cabin will be thoroughly cleaned after every trip. All Tram passengers will be required to wear masks, which will be available for guests prior to boarding. Once at Hidden Peak, visitors can choose from a variety of different hiking routes down Peruvian Gulch. The Summit will be open for restrooms only. Detailed information and schedules can be found here.

Mountain Coaster and Alpine Slide sled contact points will be cleaned after each ride and receive a daily full cleaning.

Summer Restaurant and Dining Options

The Atrium, SeventyOne, Baked & Brewed, Tram Car Pizza, and The Forklift are now open. For a complete list of restaurant hours and menus, click here. Seating is limited in each restaurant, according to Salt Lake County Health Department guidelines and to-go options will be available at most restaurants.

Summer Lodging

The Cliff Lodge, The Lodge, The Inn, and The Iron Blosam are all open. Lodging rooms will be thoroughly sanitized after each visit and hotel rooms will be left unoccupied for 24 hours between visits, when possible, the news release said. For room rates and reservation information, click here.

The Cliff Spa

The Snowbird Cliff Spa, with access access to the solarium, yoga room, rooftop pool and hot tub, is also open. A limited menu of Cliff Spa services will be available for guests starting on Saturday, June 20. Face masks, health screenings and reservations will be required for entrance into The Cliff Spa. Click here for further details on reservations for The Cliff Spa.