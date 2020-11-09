Snowcrest Junior High School to move to online learning for 2 weeks

EDEN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowcrest Junior High School in Eden will transition to online learning for two weeks, officials said Monday.

The decision was made in consultation with officials at the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said a news release from Weber School District.

“A combination of six students and teachers have recently tested positive for COVID-19,” the news release said. “Due to potential exposure, additional staff and students have been quarantined. Currently, there are almost 100 students in quarantine, which represents about one third of the total student population of 298 students. Approximately one third of the faculty and staff is also in isolation or quarantine. Given the circumstances, it was decided the school could not operate effectively with such limited staffing.”

The school will enter a period of soft closure beginning Monday, Nov. 9. This will be a teacher prep day, and then online instruction will begin for students on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and extend through Friday, Nov. 20. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 23.

During this time, the building will be disinfected and sanitized according to the Safe Weber Framework.

“The move to online instruction does not mean the entire school is under quarantine,” the news release said. “Only individuals who have been directly exposed to someone with COVID-19 are required to quarantine at home.”

All extracurricular activities have been suspended for the next two weeks.

Snowcrest Junior High is the fourth school in Weber School District to transition to online learning due a COVID-19 outbreak. Roy High School closed on Oct. 14 with students returning to the classrooms on Oct. 28. Bonneville High School closed on Oct. 29, and students are scheduled to return on Nov. 12. Weber High School closed on Nov. 5 and students are scheduled to return on Nov. 19.

“We will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and making any necessary adjustments,” the news release said. “We would also like to remind everyone to please be vigilant in following current health guidelines, including the governor’s new mandates.”