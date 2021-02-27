Snowfall overnight into Saturday creating hazardous conditions across much of Utah

UTAH, Feb. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the western two-thirds of Utah and southwest Wyoming as snowfall is expected to expand in coverage overnight Friday into Saturday.

Winter driving conditions are expected across mountain routes from Interstate 70 northward and through the Ogden Valley, according to the NWS website.

Snowfall is expected to continue through much of Saturday across the high terrain, and a period of lake-enhanced snowfall also will be possible early Saturday morning, with winter driving conditions anticipated near the Bountiful area.

Strong canyon winds will also be possible during this time in and near east-west oriented canyons in Davis and Weber counties.

Friday night forecast: The low temperature Friday night is expected to be around 26, with west-southwest wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 35. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North-northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

