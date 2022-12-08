Snowmobiler dead after hitting snow-covered boulder in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 8. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Highland man died Tuesday afternoon after his snowmobile hit a boulder hidden by newly fallen snow.

Wasatch County Fire, Search and Rescue, State Parks, and Sheriff’s deputies responded after the call came to dispatch at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, says a Wasatch County Sheriff‘s statement released on Thursday.

The victim, 51-year-old Bruce Cook, was dead at the scene from injuries sustained. The accident happened in the Lake Creek area, near Tower Mountain.

“Mr. Cook and the group he was with were well equipped and experienced riders,” the WCSO statement says. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.

“We thank all of our first responders for their continued service.”