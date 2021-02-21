Snowmobiler dies in Bear Lake County, Idaho avalanche

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho, Feb. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A snowmobiler from Preston, Idaho died in a Saturday morning avalanche in Bear Lake County.

Allen Foss, 48, was buried in the avalanche in the area of Sherman Peak between Grace and Montpelier, according to Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday after two people who escaped the avalanche couldn’t find Foss.

Search and rescue teams from Franklin, Bear Lake and Caribou counties responded to the incident scene and with help from other snowmobilers in the area were able to find Foss’ body buried under a large amount of snow.

Earlier Sunday, Gephardt Daily shared the story of another snowmobiler who died in an avalanche in Elko County, Nevada, also on Saturday morning.

Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Saturday night warning the public about the current hazardous avalanche conditions.

The press release said: “The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize that backcountry conditions are extremely dangerous at this time. With the recent heavy snowfall and existing snow conditions, avalanche danger is high. Use extreme caution while recreating, do not go alone, and carry emergency/rescue equipment including avalanche beacons.”