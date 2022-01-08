Snowmobiler injured, rescued after hitting tree in Monte Cristo area

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s deputies and State Park officers responded Friday to a snowmobile accident in the Monte Cristo area.

“A female rider struck a tree and was seriously injured,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

The female sustained possible neck injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

The post concluded:

“Great team work by Weber County, State Parks and medical units to assist the female. We wish her a quick recovery.”