Snowmobiler rescued after Wasatch County accident

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo provided by Wasatch County Search & Rescue

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A snowmobiler was rescued after a Saturday afternoon accident in Wasatch County.

The call was dispatched at 3:10 p.m., and crews responded to an area of Strawberry Ridge. The injured party is a 62-year-old man.

Wasatch County Fire and Wasatch County Search & Rescue were deployed to the scene to assist,” says a statement issued by WCS&R. “Intermountain Life Flight was called to this location to transport the patient to a trauma center.

“Thanks for the great response Life Flight. These guys are always amazing.”

The operation took about 1.5 hours, the statement says. No patient information was available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here