Snowmobiler rescued after Wasatch County accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A snowmobiler was rescued after a Saturday afternoon accident in Wasatch County.

The call was dispatched at 3:10 p.m., and crews responded to an area of Strawberry Ridge. The injured party is a 62-year-old man.

“Wasatch County Fire and Wasatch County Search & Rescue were deployed to the scene to assist,” says a statement issued by WCS&R. “Intermountain Life Flight was called to this location to transport the patient to a trauma center.

“Thanks for the great response Life Flight. These guys are always amazing.”

The operation took about 1.5 hours, the statement says. No patient information was available.