Snowmobiler struck, killed by semi while crossing US-40 near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information on a snowmobiler who died Sunday night after pulling into the path of an eastbound semi-truck on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir.

The victim was a 44-year-old man, Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, told Gephardt Daily. The man’s name has not been released.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. as people on four snowmobiles were waiting to cross U.S. 40.

“A group of snowmobilers had parked in the Chicken Creek parking area, unloaded machines, and were attempting to recover a snowmobile near Strawberry Reservoir that was having mechanical issues,” Roden said.

“As they attempted to cross (U.S.)-40 from the parking lot, a double tank crude hauler semi was traveling eastbound in the area. The snowmobile and driver made contact with the pup trailer. The snowmobile driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

A pup trailer is a second, smaller trailer added behind a truck’s main trailer, to haul additional cargo.

“(U.S.)-40 was closed for about three hours for the investigation,” Roden said. “The impact to traffic was very minimal, given the road conditions and storm warnings.”