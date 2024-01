Snowmobiler struck, killed by semi while crossing US-40 near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information on a snowmobiler who died Sunday night after pulling into the path of an eastbound semi-truck on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir.

The victim was a 44-year-old man, Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, told Gephardt Daily. The man’s name has not been released.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. as people on four snowmobiles were waiting to cross U.S. 40.

“A group of snowmobilers had parked in the Chicken Creek parking area, unloaded machines, and were attempting to recover a snowmobile near Strawberry Reservoir that was having mechanical issues,” Roden said.

“As they attempted to cross (U.S.)-40 from the parking lot, a double tank crude hauler semi was traveling eastbound in the area.┬áThe snowmobile and driver made contact with the pup trailer.┬áThe snowmobile driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

A pup trailer is a second, smaller trailer added behind a truck’s main trailer, to haul additional cargo.

“(U.S.)-40 was closed for about three hours for the investigation,” Roden said. “The impact to traffic was very minimal, given the road conditions and storm warnings.”