So. Jordan firefighter who died on duty celebrated at funeral by coworkers, family, friends

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers — who died Monday after being found unresponsive while on shift at SJFD Station 61 — was remembered by many of his funeral speakers as their best friend.

He was praised for the heart and dedication he brought to his job of 23 years, for his larger-than-life personality, and for the outrageous pranks he played to help balance out the job’s inherent tragedy with soul-lifting humor.

Summers’ family members sang a Christmas song in his memory. They talked about how happy he had been since he met the woman he loved, and had married in February.

Coworkers talked about Summer’s doing his best to serve those who had lost homes and loved ones in fires. They spoke of his treating downtrodden victims with kindness and dignity.

Gephardt Daily photo by Samuel Price

They also told stories of his stripping a respected coworker and favorite prank victim of his dignity by l making amorous doe eyes at the man while serenading him with a love song at a karaoke bar.

The man fled the room. Summers chased him, still singing into the live mic.

One time, treating a child the victim of a collision shook Summers so deeply, he had to drive to his brother’s house after his shift, to visit his nephew, who was about the age of the victim.

Corban Summers is shown in a South Jordan Fire Department photo

But more often, during emergency-free periods, Summers could be found making up comical, irreverent songs, or having playful one-way conversations with a dead bird he found behind the station, and had named Patrick Swayze.

Summers was always ready to volunteer for offbeat duties, as he did with South Jordan Fire engineer and longtime friend Todd Cowley when the call went out for department members who would pretend to be high on illegal drugs, and rowdily non-compliant. It was part of a training session for other officers in a local park.

“Corban had a blast with that, I promise you,” Cowley said. “Corban and I probably had a little too much fun.”

The officer in charge “kept telling us, ‘Hey, take it down 50%, just give it 50%,’ and we told him, ‘We’re only giving it 50%.'”

The officer then asked Summers and Cowley to take it down to 20% because some of the trainees were a little soft.

“Needless to say, one officer got knocked out, and several others went to the hospital with other various injuries,” Dawson said. “I’m sure you can guess, but they never asked us to help out again.”

Gephardt Daily photo by LT

Another funeral speaker talked about the epic water fights and other pranks Summer would initiate during the early years, when fewer rules were in place.

There was never any question that firefighting and responses to medical emergencies came first, as did dedication to his coworkers’ needs, another speaker said. But Summers also took advantage of quieter moments for his trademark pranks and silliness, which helped those around him balance the high stress duties with occasional belly laughs.

“Corban was everyone’s friend,” Cowley said. “Everyone who had ever met him instantly loved him. He was a big goofball who made everybody laugh with his quick wit and all of his shenanigans. He was the best guy you could know.

“He would give you the shirt off his back and he would brighten everyone’s day. He always had a movie quote or a song that he would be singing that was perfect for any situation. Corban made me laugh till I cried so many times. I love Corban, and I know he loved me and my family.”

Gephardt Daily photo by Samuel Price

Cowley said he and Summers were graduates of the firefighters’ class of 2003, and most of their classmates had retired to moved on to other departments or careers. Cowley said that over the years, he and Summers had talked about their own retirements.

“And neither one of us had ever pulled the trigger,” he said. “I think we both were still just having too much fun. I always knew he loved the job and the guys far too much to leave. I always figured he would die on the job,” Cowley said, wiping at his tears with a black handkerchief.

“I just thought it would be 30 years from now.”