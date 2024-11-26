So. Jordan PD arrests man, 33, after alleged victim found missing part of ear

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after an alleged victim was found bleeding, with a nasal fracture, bruising around his neck and missing a piece of his ear.

The ear was found near the man later arrested, Eric Roy Brown, 33. The victim had called dispatch, Brown’s arrest document says.

“As officers made entrance into the residence, (the victim) was found on the floor and a piece of his ear was missing (located next to Eric, wrapped in clothes),” the document states. “Patrol officers later learned (the victim) had hit someone at the residence, and Eric Brown got into a physical fight with” the victim, who was found with “significant injuries, to include the missing part of his ear, a nasal fracture, and bruising around his neck with what appeared to be fingerprints on the right side of his neck.”

After transport to a hospital, the victim told an officer that “Eric had got upset with him and started to fight him. It got to the point where Eric was on top of (the victim) and bit (his) ear, which caused the severe deformity to the ear.”

The injured party also had multiple bite marks, reportedly from Brown, to the skin of his back.

The victim said Brown also attempted to gouge his eyes and then proceeded to strangle him, “which caused impediment of the breathing, and (the victim) thought they were going to die.”

Brown’s affidavit says he “had to be sedated due to his aggressive nature toward law enforcement and EMS as well as his obvious intoxication level.

“In a post-Miranda interview with Eric, Eric denied any involvement in this case. Eric has a current warrant out of Wasatch County for impaired driving.”

The affidavit says Brown will be investigated for alleged mayhem, for biting off part of someone’s ear, and for two counts of alleged assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one for strangulation and one for breaking the nasal bone.

According to Salt Lake County jail records, Brown remained incarcerated as of Monday evening.