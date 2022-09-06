South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.

“We are asking if anyone has information to assist in this case to call 801-840-4000 or email [email protected],” reads a press release. ” Reference SSLPD case LK2022-29352.

The suspect in the Aug. 30, 2:30 p.m. hold-up was wearing a black beanie-style hat, black cloth covid mask, black sweater and black pants. He’s described as over 6-feet tall, and having a colorful black, red and white backpack.

“He passed a note demanding cash and threatening to shoot. No gun was brandished or observed.”

He left the bank on foot and was last seen in the area of 35th South and 200 East.