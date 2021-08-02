Soldier Creek in Tooele County overflows, floods Stockton homes, properties

STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Soldier Creek in Stockton flooded Sunday night, washing out Soldier Canyon and damaging multiple homes in the area.

The Stockton Police Department responded to a report of flooding near 1355 S. Copper St. shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to a Stockton PD news release.

A woman, who is in her 80s, was briefly trapped by the flood waters, but was rescued by the Stockton Fire Department.

“Flood waters reached SR-36 which was shut down from the SR-73 junction to Silver Ave in Stockton. UDOT is using plows to try and clear the water and debris from the roadway.”

The highway was shut down at 7:34 p.m. and was still closed at 9:30 p.m.

The Union Pacific Railroad tracks also were affected by the flood waters and UP sent crews to assess any damage and/or safety concerns for the trains, the news release said.

“The Stockton Police and Fire Departments wish to thank the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah Highway Patrol, the Tooele City Police Department, the Rush Valley Fire Department, Utah Department Of Transportation, the Union Pacific Railroad and all of the other community partners who assisted with today’s rescue and clean up efforts,” the Stockton PD news release said.

“Most importantly we wanted to thank the citizens of Stockton who came together to assist one another in there time of need, pumping out basements, filling sandbags, alerting and checking on neighbors. We truly have a great community.”