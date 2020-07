EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Solider Fire in Eagle Mountain is 90% contained Sunday morning.

The fire broke out 5 p.m. Saturday and grew to 396 acres, said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority.

The blaze was caused by a utility vehicle, the tweet said.

