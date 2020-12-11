Solitude Mountain Resort launches holiday food drive

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Solitude Mountain Resort has partnered with Utah Food Bank to collect non-perishable items for community members and families in need this month.

On Dec. 12 and 13 and Dec. 19 and 20, blue collection bins will be placed at Solitude’s main base area, Moonbeam Center, said a news release from the resort.

Jeff Carroll, Solitude’s director of sales and marketing, said: “At a time when many children are at home during the school day and unemployment numbers are rising, we recognize the need for food assistance has grown considerably. We hope this effort will encourage our community to contribute what they can and help us make a small dent in food insecurity in Utah.”

Ginette Bott, president and CEO of Utah Food Bank, added: “Our work in the community depends on many partners, and demand for our services is highest this time of year. The struggles the pandemic has created have only magnified just how many of our fellow Utahns need our help. We commend Solitude for their creativity in inspiring their guests to donate. We hope this fun collaboration with the Solitude community will become an annual tradition.”

Anyone can donate non-perishable food items, tagged with their name and email address on a slip of paper, to be entered to win one of 10 Solitude Christmas sweaters.

There is no limit to the number of donations each person can make. Each donation tagged with the donor’s name and email address on a slip of paper equals one entry in the drawing.

All collected food items will be donated to the Utah Food Bank no later than Dec. 22.

Utah Food Bank requests donations that contain natural ingredients, low sodium and sugar content, and no high fructose corn syrup. Their most-needed items are peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned meats, chili, canned pasta meals, canned fruit, and other boxed meals.