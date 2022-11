PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche Wednesday on the Park City Ridgeline, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

“Not buried, not injured. Two feet deep, 40 feet wide, 150 feet length (estimated),” says a tweet issued at 10:35 a.m. by the center.

The statement asked skiers to stay out of the area for the time being.

“Please share to stay out of ski areas getting ready to open. They are using explosives, doing grooming, other work.”