Some 2K customers without power due to storms Wednesday morning

UTAH, Aug. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Some 2,000 customers are without power Wednesday due to severe weather in many parts of the state.

The Rocky Mountain Power website shows the largest outages are in Clearfield, Woods Cross, and Hooper, with smaller outages in West Valley City, Murray, West Jordan and South Jordan. There are small outages also in Lincoln, Herriman, Orem and Soldier Summit.

In most locations, the estimated restoration time has yet to be established.

For the latest on the Rocky Mountain Power outages, click here.

Provo Power also reported that around 100 customers were without power near Rock Canyon Bowl, caused by trees in lines. Power was restored by 10:15 a.m.

Dugway Police Department also posted on Facebook at 8 a.m.: “English village is experiencing a power outage in some areas due to a power pole fire. Crews are working to restore power but no estimated time for restoration has been provided yet. Dispatch is aware of the situation and will provide updates when more information becomes available.”

