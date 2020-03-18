Some 49K people without power after 5.7 earthquake near Magna

UTAH, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Some 49,000 people are without power Wednesday morning after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered three miles outside Magna.

The earthquake struck at 7:09 a.m., and according to the U.S. Geological Service the epicenter of the quake was about 10.1 km from the surface.

There are a total of 235 power outages as of 9:30 a.m. In Magna, some 12,000 people are without power. In the Salt Lake City area, some 8,000 people are without power, while in Taylorsville some 9,000 people have lost power.

There are also numerous smaller outages.

The total of 49,546 is down from some 55,000 just after 8 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power tweeted at 8:08 a.m.: “We are aware of a large scale power outage in the Salt Lake Valley area impacting approximately 55,000 customers due to a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in the Magna. We currently are assessing damages and will restore power as soon as possible.”

For more on the power outages click here.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.