Some homes in Fruit Heights without water while crews repair line

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are repairing a water line that was hit and damaged during construction in Fruit Heights Wednesday morning.

“Houses on Ward Road, Coventry Circle, Hampton Court and three homes on Country Lane are without water service,” said a tweet from Fruit Heights City at 11:15 a.m. “Repair work is underway and moving as quickly as possible. We will update when more information is available.”

