Some road closures remain in place as crews work on natural gas leak in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, April 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has issued a new statement on a gas leak release detected Friday.

The gas release was reported at 11:44 a.m. Friday. A wireless emergency alert was issued at the time.

A GCSO news release issued Saturday says the natural gas company remains on site and is planning for the operational phase of containment.

“Road closures will remain in effect until the wellhead is repaired and containment is verified,” the Saturday GCSO update says. “Closures include the Floy exit off I-70, Blue Hills Road at the 10-mile turn from 191, and all other access points within a one-mile radius of the wellhead site.

“At this time, we do not have an update on when the area will be reopened and safe for through traffic. Personnel are working with those affected by the closure. We kindly ask for the support of the community in avoiding this area until support services are able to remedy the situation.”