STOCKTON, Utah, May 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Stockton Police and Fire Department personnel are at the scene of a blown powerline Friday night.

Tooele Army Depot Fire Department and Rocky Mountain Power are also on scene, and officials said in a Facebook post that power will be out for most residents “from Hickman Road up Copper (Soldier Canyon Road).”

Rocky Mountain Power estimates that power will be restored sometime Friday night.