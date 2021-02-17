Some UDoH COVID-19 rapid testing locations closed due to weather conditions

UTAH, Feb. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Winter weather conditions have forced several free rapid antigen tests sites offered by the Utah Department of Health and some partners to cancel or delay opening Wednesday.

Locations that will be closed today include:

Davis County: 5-C Freeport West, Clearfield

5-C Freeport West, Clearfield Salt Lake County: Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W. 3100 South, West Valley City

Those with DELAYED openings include

Salt Lake County: Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. Sevier County: Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, Richfield (drive-through), Wednesday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 18, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

For other testing locations click here.