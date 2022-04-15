Son joins father in Utah Highway Patrol career

UTAH, April 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After a lifetime of planning, Zach Zesiger has grown into his dream job.

Zesiger is the son of Mark Zesiger, a longtime member of the UHP family, who was a trooper when his son was growing up. And now the younger Zesiger is a trooper, having recently graduated from the academy.

“Recently we had a Trooper graduate from the academy who has already been a part of our UHP family since the time he was a toddler,” a UHP statement says.

“We hope you enjoy Trooper Zach Zesiger’s story.”

Trooper Zesiger’s story follows:

“Since I was little, I have only wanted to be a trooper. I have always looked up to my dad and have been able to follow in his footsteps and learn from him.

“When I was little, I would wait at the door everyday for him to come home and ask him how many people he pulled over and how many people he arrested. I always wanted to be out there working with him.

“As I got older I learned from watching my dad and other troopers that there was a lot more to the job. I saw the life saving efforts they have made and recognized the importance of helping people when they are having the worst moment of their lives.

“Watching troopers actions drove me to do my best and to continue pushing towards my goal of becoming a trooper. Recently I was able to achieve that goal and I am proud to be one of UHP’s newest troopers. I am excited to serve the great people of Utah!

“If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement, the Utah Highway Patrol is an amazing agency and the highway patrol family is one of the coolest things to be able to grow up in and be a part of!”