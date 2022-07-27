Son of actor Tony Dow confirms father’s death

TOPANGA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The son of actor/director Tony Dow has confirmed his father’s death a day after it was reported prematurely.
Dow, best known for playing Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” died at age 77. Dow had been placed in hospice care after a battle with cancer.
Members of Dow’s social media account management team posted a notice of his death Tuesday after a miscommunication with Dow’s wife, according to a Facebook post, which has since been removed.
“We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey,” says a slightly revised Facebook post issued Wednesday.
“We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best: ‘It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony,'” the post says, in part.
Jerry Mathers, who played younger brother “Beaver” Cleaver on the 1957 to 1963 sitcom, shared his thoughts on Facebook in a Tuesday post, later deleted, and reposted on Wednesday with a qualifier that Dow’s son, Christopher, had confirmed the death.
Dow’s credits show nearly 40 subsequent acting roles, and he also directed on series including “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Babylon 5.” In 2003, Dow appeared as a version of himself in the David Spade film “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.”