Source: Baby delivered after mother’s death in West Valley City taken off life support

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A baby girl delivered by Caesarean section after her mother’s fatal injury in a West Valley City traffic accident Thursday has been taken off life support, according to information shared on a GoFundMe page.

“I was just informed that the baby girl Shelby was pregnant with was taken off life support,” an update on the fundraising page says. “What a tragic loss for this family after her mother’s death.”

The infant, delivered at 8 months gestation, was originally said to be in critical condition. Her mother, 29-year-old Shelby Boyce, was a passenger in a car driven by her husband when another vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, ran a red light, according to information shared by the West Valley City Police Department.

The accident happened at about 7:05 p.m. Thursday at 3500 South Bangerter Highway, the statement said.

Boyce and her 28-year-old husband were westbound on 3500 South in their 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, and “proceeded through the intersection on a green light.

“A 2016 Subaru Forester driven by an 18-year-old male was traveling southbound on Bangerter Highway and ran a red light, striking the passenger side of the Mitsubishi Lancer. The passenger in the Mitsubishi, 29-year-old Shelby Boyce of West Valley City, was 8 months pregnant. The majority of the impact struck the side of the vehicle which she was occupying.”

Boyce was trapped inside the wreckage, and was extricated by the West Valley City Fire Department.

“She was a transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Despite numerous life-saving measures, Ms. Boyce was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the police statement says.

“Ms. Boyce’s baby girl was delivered via Cesarean section. The baby was stabilized enough to be transported to a hospital where she could receive more specialized care.”

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, impairment is not suspected as a cause of this accident, however a through investigation is underway, which includes laboratory testing,” the WVCPD statement says, adding that it can take months to get test results back.

“Any charges in this case are pending the outcome of further investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.