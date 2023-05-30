Sources: Rep. Chris Stewart expected to resign position

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rep. Chris Stewart, congressman for Utah’s second district, is expected to resign sometime this week, according to reports from The Salt Lake Tribune, Politico and multiple other media citing unnamed sources in the Republican Party.

According to reports, a main reason for Stewart’s resignation decision is the declining health of his wife, Evie.

Stewart, 62 and a Logan native, assumed office in 2013. His district includes Salt Lake City and southwestern Utah.

Attempts by Gephardt Daily to reach Stewart for comment have not yet been successful.

If Stewart does resign, Gov. Spencer Cox will have seven days to set the dates for a primary and a general election to fill the position.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.